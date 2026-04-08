Hyderabad Traffic Diversions at IIIT Junction from April 8 – Check Routes

Commuters in Hyderabad should be prepared for major traffic changes near IIIT Junction as authorities have introduced new diversions starting April 8. These changes are due to the ongoing construction of a multi-level flyover and underpass aimed at improving traffic flow in the future.

The traffic restrictions are expected to remain in place for nearly one year. Officials from the Cyberabad Police have implemented these measures to reduce congestion and ensure smoother vehicle movement in the busy IT corridor. The diversions will be active daily between 8 am and 9 pm.

Vehicles travelling from Gachibowli towards Lingampally via IIIT Junction will now be rerouted through Wipro Junction, Gowlidoddi, Gopanpally Junction, and Nallagandla before reaching their destination.

Similarly, traffic coming from areas like the Financial District, Gowlidoddi, and Q City towards IIIT Junction will be redirected from Wipro Junction to Nanakramguda Rotary, and then connected to the Outer Ring Road to reach Gachibowli.

For commuters travelling from Lingampally towards Gachibowli and Mehdipatnam, vehicles will be diverted at the HCU Bus Depot route through Masjidbanda, Sriramnagar, and Botanical Junction before reconnecting to the main road.

Authorities have warned that congestion may increase in and around IIIT Junction during this period. IT employees and daily commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance and use alternative routes wherever possible.

Cyberabad traffic police have urged the public to cooperate with the new rules to help maintain smooth traffic flow during the construction phase.

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