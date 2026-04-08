Peddi: Manasa Varanasi To Dance With Ram Charan in Special Song

A massive period drama titled Peddi is currently in the works, bringing together Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, and its shooting is progressing at a rapid pace.

Even the smallest updates about the film are creating a strong buzz on social media. Recently, there has been growing curiosity around a high-energy special song planned for the movie. Initially, reports suggested that Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur was being considered for this song. However, due to unforeseen reasons, she is said to have opted out of the project at the last minute.

Now, according to industry talk, Manasa Varanasi has been brought on board to replace her. The Miss India 2020 winner is expected to share screen space with Ram Charan in this special number, marking a big opportunity in her career.

Manasa, who has already impressed audiences with her charm and presence, is now set to appear in a mass dance track alongside the star, which has further raised expectations among fans.

Adding to the excitement, legendary composer A. R. Rahman is scoring the music for the film. The makers believe that this special song will be one of the major highlights of Peddi.

With such strong elements coming together, the film is steadily building anticipation and is expected to be a grand cinematic experience.

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