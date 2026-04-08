Dacoit Censor Talk: Blockbuster for Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur

Adivi Sesh’s most-awaited pan-India action romantic thriller Dacoit has completed its censor formalities, receiving a U/A certificate from the censor board. The film’s runtime has been locked at 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Early reports from the censor process describe the film as an intense emotional journey packed with high-octane action and authentic performances. The narrative is said to blend gripping storytelling with commercial appeal, positioning Dacoit as a strong theatrical contender.

The first half reportedly revolves around an innocent and relatable love story set against a brutal world of manipulation. The film features a rugged terrain backdrop, with escape sequences staged in a visually striking manner. Stylised editing and standout cinematography are expected to be major highlights.

Adding to the excitement are cameo appearances by Pawan Singh, Jonitha Gandhi, and Bheems, which are said to have received strong reactions. The chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur is another key element, culminating in an intense and “mind-blowing” interval block that redefines the emotional core of the story.

The second half is said to shift gears with gripping chase sequences and international-quality action, particularly high-speed stunts on wheels. The narrative reportedly unfolds with unexpected twists, supported by a powerful background score and emotionally charged moments.

With “unthinkable revelations” and a world-class screenplay, Dacoit is expected to deliver an unforgettable love story packaged in a commercial format.