YSRCP Protests Against ABN Radhakrishna; Calls His News Coverage a Blot on Journalism

Tensions escalated in Hyderabad as senior leaders of the YSR Congress Party staged a protest against ABN Andhra Jyothy, accusing the news channel with personal interests of publishing defamatory and ethically questionable content.

The demonstration took place near the ABN office in Film Nagar, where party leaders raised slogans condemning recent articles attributed to its Managing Director, Vemuri Radhakrishna. Protesters alleged that the writings crossed the line of fair journalism and veered into personal attacks and unverified claims.

Several YSRCP leaders, including Ambati Rambabu, Adimulapu Suresh, Meruga Nagarjuna, Lakshmi Parvathi, Vishwaroop, Srikanth Reddy, Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar, Margani Bharat, Karumuri, and Israel, participated in the protest.

YSRCP leaders strongly criticized ABN Andhra Jyothy Managing Director Vemuri Radhakrishna, alleging that his writings are a “permanent blot on journalism” and reflect a serious decline in media ethics. They accused him of publishing content that demeans women and asserted that his work does not represent journalism but rather “brokerism.” The leaders demanded that Radhakrishna issue an apology to women.

In sharp remarks, they further alleged that Radhakrishna’s writings are politically motivated and aligned with a specific agenda. “Are his actions even responsible? His conduct reflects political opportunism. Both Chandrababu and Radhakrishna appear to be pursuing the same agenda. It is they who are using women for political purposes. We are not afraid of his writings. Radhakrishna is a cheat,” the leaders said.

‘Not Journalism, But Targeted Narrative’

Senior YSRCP leaders, including former ministers and MLAs, participated in the protest, asserting that the content in question reflected a pattern of bias rather than objective reporting. They argued that such narratives undermine the credibility of the media and erode public trust.

“This is not journalism—it is a targeted narrative aimed at maligning individuals and the party,” a senior leader remarked during the protest, calling for accountability from media platforms that wield significant influence over public opinion.

Demand for Ethical Standards

The party emphasized the need for responsible journalism, urging media organizations to adhere to established ethical standards. Leaders stressed that freedom of the press does not grant immunity from scrutiny when content is perceived as misleading or defamatory.

They also warned that continued dissemination of such content could compel the party to explore legal remedies, though no formal complaint has been announced yet.