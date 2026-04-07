Nara Lokesh Caught Off Guard: Kadapa School Video Embarrasses TDP

In an embarrassing turn for the ruling TDP and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy found herself at the receiving end of a reality check during a surprise inspection in her own constituency.

Attempting to conduct a sudden inspection and project administrative vigilance, the TDP legislator visited the ZP High School in Mutharaspalli, Kadapa. However, what was meant to be a show of authority quickly turned into a moment of shock and discomfort, exposing glaring failures in the coalition government’s governance.

Shocking Ground Reality

The moment Madhavi Reddy entered the school premises, she was visibly taken aback by the poor conditions. The most alarming sight was the state of the school’s bathrooms. Unable to bear the stench and unhygienic surroundings, the MLA reportedly had to cover her nose and walk out — a telling visual that has since gone viral on social media.

The incident has become symbolic of the deteriorating standards in government-run schools under the current regime.

Midday Meal Mismanagement

The situation worsened as the MLA inspected the midday meal arrangements. In scorching heat, students were seen eating meals sitting on bare ground, raising serious concerns about basic infrastructure and student welfare.

Even more troubling was the poor quality of food being served. Students openly complained to the MLA that the meals provided daily were substandard and unfit, leaving her visibly stunned.

Students Expose Systemic Failures

As students continued to highlight one issue after another, the inspection turned into a reverse interrogation of the system itself. Instead of officials being held accountable, it was the MLA who appeared cornered by the harsh reality on the ground.

With no immediate answers or corrective measures, Madhavi Reddy quietly exited the premises — a move that has drawn sharp criticism.

Heat on TDP Government, Lokesh Targeted

The viral video has sparked outrage online, with netizens slamming the TDP-led coalition government for neglecting public education. Many have specifically called out Education Minister Nara Lokesh, demanding urgent attention to the crumbling school infrastructure across the state.

The episode underscores a larger governance failure, where even elected representatives seem unaware — or helpless — in addressing the basic issues plaguing government schools.