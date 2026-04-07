2 Lakh Crore for Amaravati: YSRCP Questions Skewed Development Model

The YSRCP has reiterated that concentrating development in a single region could harm other parts of the State and trigger social and regional unrest. Addressing the media on Tuesday, former minister Dharmana Prasada Rao voiced concern over the current development model, saying lessons from Hyderabad’s growth trajectory appear to be overlooked.

He alleged that nearly ₹2 lakh crore is being funneled into Amaravati, raising serious concerns about balanced regional development. Citing an earlier Experts Committee report, he noted that the Amaravati region was considered unsuitable for a capital due to geographical factors. Despite this, he said the project is being pushed ahead, prioritizing select interests over the needs of nearly five crore people.

Highlighting regional disparities, Dharmana Prasada Rao pointed out that the same committee had identified North Andhra and Rayalaseema as backward regions. He questioned the lack of concrete initiatives for these drought-prone and underdeveloped areas, warning that continued neglect would only widen inequalities.

Drawing parallels with the Telangana movement, he said regional imbalance and perceived discrimination had previously led to widespread unrest, cautioning that similar conditions could arise again if development remains skewed.

He further alleged that North Andhra has seen little progress in irrigation and lacks even a single developed harbour along its long coastline, despite its potential. Stressing the scale of investment required, he said Amaravati would need around ₹2 lakh crore for basic infrastructure and could take decades to fully materialize.

“Should regions like North Andhra and Rayalaseema wait for decades while resources are concentrated in one place?” he asked, warning that prolonged imbalance could fuel public dissatisfaction and unrest. He called for a more equitable and inclusive approach to development across the State.