YS Jagan Hails Scientists as PFBR Achieves First Criticality

AP former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated India’s scientific community following a major breakthrough in the country’s nuclear energy programme, calling it a “historic milestone” and a moment of pride for the nation.

In a post on X, Jagan lauded the efforts of scientists and engineers at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI), and the Department of Atomic Energy for successfully achieving first criticality of the indigenously developed Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam.

Heartiest congratulations to our brilliant scientists and engineers at IGCAR, BHAVINI and the entire Department of Atomic Energy! Your dedication has delivered a historic milestone for India. The indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has successfully… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 7, 2026

‘Giant Leap in India’s Nuclear Journey’

Describing the development as a “giant leap,” Jagan said the successful commissioning milestone reflects the dedication and technical excellence of India’s nuclear scientists. The 500 MW PFBR is a key component of India’s three-stage nuclear power programme and is expected to significantly enhance the country’s clean energy capacity.

“The indigenously built reactor marks a proud step towards clean, secure energy for generations,” he stated, emphasizing the long-term benefits of the project.

Boost to Energy Security and Thorium Utilisation

Jagan highlighted that the fast breeder reactor technology will enable India to better utilize its vast thorium reserves, reducing dependence on conventional fuels and strengthening energy self-reliance.

The PFBR is designed to generate more fissile material than it consumes, making it a crucial advancement in sustainable nuclear energy production. Its success is seen as a stepping stone toward large-scale deployment of breeder reactors in the future.

‘Proud Moment for Every Indian’

Calling it a “proud moment for every Indian,” Jagan said the achievement underscores India’s growing capabilities in advanced nuclear technology and reinforces its position in the global energy landscape.

The breakthrough at Kalpakkam is expected to accelerate India’s ambitions of expanding clean energy sources while ensuring long-term energy security.