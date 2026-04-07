Stock Market Holiday on April 8 or Not? Check Full Details

Investors and traders often check market holidays before planning their trades. If you are wondering whether the stock market is open on April 8, 2026, here is a clear update.

The Indian stock markets, including the NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), will remain open on April 8, 2026. It is a regular working day with normal trading hours.

There is no stock market holiday on this date. Trading activities will take place as usual from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, allowing investors to buy and sell shares without any interruption.

Earlier in the month, the markets were closed on April 3, 2026, on account of Good Friday. The next holiday in April will be observed on April 14, 2026, for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti. Since April 8 falls between these dates and is not listed as a holiday, markets will function normally.

For traders, this means there are no restrictions or changes in trading schedules on April 8. It will be a standard trading session across equity, derivatives, and other segments.

In conclusion, if you are planning your investments or trades, you can go ahead without any confusion—the stock market will be open on April 8, 2026.