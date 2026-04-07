Ahom Movie Launched: VV Vinayak, KS Rama Rao Attend

The upcoming film Ahom, starring Vivek Mishra and Shrutika, was formally launched at a ceremony in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The project is being produced by Dasarath under the Eagle Eye Studio International banner and directed by Prasad Raju.

The film is planned as a pan-India release and will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Filmmaker VV Vinayak and producer KS Rama Rao attended the launch as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, K.S. Rama Rao noted the growing trend of multi-language releases in the film industry and said projects today are increasingly being designed for wider audiences. He also underlined the importance of encouraging new producers, stating that it contributes to increased film production and employment in the sector.

Lead actress Shrutika said she was pleased to be part of the project and thanked the director for the opportunity. Vivek Mishra expressed optimism about working in Hyderabad and noted the expanding global reach of Indian cinema.

Several members of the film fraternity, including actors Azad, Vishwa, Kotakonda Krishna, and others, attended the event and extended their wishes to the team.

Director Prasad Raju said the film has been initiated with the aim of delivering a quality cinematic experience, adding that further details about the project would be announced in due course. Producer Dasarath stated that Ahom will feature a new storyline with commercial elements and is being positioned for a wide release across multiple languages.