Diamond Dacoit on April 10 — Free Shows Announced for Women

The much-awaited complete family emotional drama Diamond Decoyit is set for a grand theatrical release on April 10 across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Adding to the film’s buzz, legendary filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao watched the trailer and appreciated the efforts of the film’s team.

On this special occasion, the makers have announced an attractive offer for women audiences. Four shows of the film will be screened free of cost for women in theatres where the movie releases across both Telugu states. The team has invited women viewers to make use of this opportunity and enjoy the film on the big screen.

The film features Partha Gopal as the lead actor, who has also produced the project, while Meghana Reddy plays the female lead. Written and directed by Surya G. Yadav, the movie is presented as a heartfelt family entertainer packed with strong emotional elements.

According to the makers, the film has already received encouraging feedback from several film personalities during preview screenings.

Speaking about the film, hero-producer Partha Gopal said that Diamond Decoyit is a complete family emotional drama with a story that every family can relate to. He added that the scenic locations of Kadapa district, where the film was extensively shot, will be a special visual attraction. He also reiterated that four free shows have been arranged for women audiences and invited everyone to watch the film in theatres.

Director Surya G. Yadav stated that the film carries strong emotional depth and has been crafted to connect with all sections of the audience. He expressed pride in the fact that the movie was shot entirely in Kadapa district and requested viewers to support and bless the film.

One of the major highlights of Diamond Decoyit is that it was filmed across more than 60 picturesque locations in Kadapa district, promising audiences a fresh visual experience along with touching emotional storytelling.