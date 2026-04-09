Sarkar Bai Movie Launch Ceremony Held at Secunderabad Ganesh Temple

The upcoming film Sarkar Bai, set against a Telangana social backdrop, was formally launched with a grand pooja ceremony at the Ganesh Temple in Secunderabad. The film stars Sriram Nimmala and Sai Keerthana in the lead roles and is being directed by Lara.

As part of the muhurtham ceremony, producer Tummala Praful Ram Reddy switched on the camera, while director Lara directed the first shot. The muhurtham clap was given by Telangana Income Tax Officer Dasaram. On the occasion, guests conveyed their best wishes to the film unit.

Speaking at the event, director Lara said that the film is based on real-life water-related incidents and caste discrimination issues that took place in 1985. She expressed confidence that the film, which reflects people’s struggles and social realities, will receive strong support from audiences in both Telugu states. She also appealed to viewers to encourage meaningful cinema with socially relevant themes.

The film features Sriram Sriram Nimmala as the hero and Sai Keerthana as the heroine. The supporting cast includes Baahubali Prabhakar, Naga Mahesh, Dil Ramesh, Chalaki Chanti, Chittibabu, Shivani Reddy, Nupur Mukherjee, Atidhi, and others in important roles.

The remaining cast members will be finalized soon, and the shooting of the film is expected to commence later this month, the makers announced. The launch event at the Ganesh Temple was attended by the film team in a festive atmosphere.