Dacoit First Review Out

Adivi Sesh is on a roll with back-to-back hits including Goodachari, Evaru, HIT 2 and Major. He returns with an intense love story set against crime thriller background. Sesh is joined by Mrunal Thakur. This sets interesting premise. Does Adivi Sesh deliver? What works for Dacoit and what didnt?

Plot

Hari (Adivi Sesh) and Saraswati (Mrunal Thakur) are deeply in love with each other. When Saraswati's brother involves, their love story turns upside down, forever changing the fortune of Hari who lands up in jail for rigorous punishment. Hari breaks the prison and is on a mission to escape. But what stops him is his past love with Saraswati. How does it all linked and how all the dots are connected form the crux of the story.

Analysis

Dacoit has two sides - intense love story and serious crime thriller laced with action. Adivi Sesh ticks both boxes and does justice to both the parts, albeit in parts. The story of Dacoit isn't unheard of. What sets this film apart is its narration. The non-linear screenplay certainly turns out to be the film's strength.

Cinematograher-turned-director Shaneil Deo proved his mettle with his maiden directorial.

Highlights

Writing

Non-Linear Screenplay

Intense Performances

Drama

Twists

Drawbacks

Some Predictable Moments

Lag Pace at Times

Verdict: Go for it

Final Verdict: Dacoit is heart-touching love story

A full and detailed Dacoit movie review follows