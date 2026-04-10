Dacoit Movie Review and Rating

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur headline Dacoit, a romantic action drama that marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo. Carrying decent pre-release buzz, the film attempts to blend emotion with action, while staying rooted in a familiar narrative setup.

Story

Haridas, also known as Hari (Adivi Sesh), and Juliet aka Saraswati (Mrunal Thakur) are deeply in love and determined to face life’s challenges together. However, circumstances pull them apart—Hari ends up in prison, while Saraswati moves on and marries another man. Years later, fate brings them face-to-face again, setting the stage for a story of unresolved emotions, shifting loyalties, and a shared purpose.

Performances & Highlights

The film benefits largely from its lead pair. Adivi Sesh delivers a composed performance, particularly showing improvement in emotional sequences while retaining his usual screen presence in action scenes. Mrunal Thakur stands out with a layered portrayal, effectively capturing the emotional transitions of her character.

Their chemistry forms the backbone of the film, especially during confrontational and emotionally charged moments. Among the supporting cast, Anurag Kashyap and Kamakshi Bhaskarla make notable impressions in limited roles.

Narratively, Dacoit keeps things simple compared to Sesh’s previous outings. While the storyline is straightforward, the screenplay injects engaging moments, particularly in the second half. Two key twists add an element of surprise and elevate the narrative when it risks becoming predictable.

The action sequences, especially the chase blocks, are well-executed and visually appealing. The remix of the “Kannepettaro” song, paired with the title sequence, stands out as a high point.

Drawbacks

Despite its engaging moments, the film doesn’t offer much novelty in terms of its core storyline. The familiar premise of estranged lovers reuniting for a common cause may feel routine for some viewers expecting a more unconventional narrative.

The pacing, especially in the first half, is uneven. The film takes time to establish characters and conflict, which slightly affects the overall momentum. Tighter editing could have made the narrative crisper.

Certain elements, including the much-promoted special song featuring Pawan Singh and Jonita Gandhi, do not leave the intended impact. Additionally, some dialogues lack clarity, and Adivi Sesh’s attempt at the Rayalaseema dialect feels inconsistent at times.

Technical Aspects

On the technical front, the film is strong. Bheems Ceciroleo’s songs are serviceable, while Gyaan’s background score works effectively, particularly during action sequences. Danush Bhaskar’s cinematography is a major asset, capturing the action blocks with style and intensity.

The production values are impressive, reflecting a polished visual presentation. Director Shaneil Deo delivers a decent debut, managing to keep the screenplay engaging despite the conventional plot. However, a few scenes could have been better developed for improved clarity.

Verdict

Dacoit is an engaging romantic action drama that works largely due to its lead performances and a few well-placed twists. While the story treads a familiar path, the screenplay manages to hold attention in parts. Some pacing issues and lack of novelty slightly dilute the overall impact.

For those looking for an emotional action film with solid performances, Dacoit makes for a decent watch.

Final Verdict: A Different Love Story!

Rating: 2.75/5

Starring : Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla

Director : Shaneil Deo

Producer : Supriya Yarlagadda

Music Director : Bheems Ceciroleo

Cinematographer : Danush Bhaskar

Editor : Kodati Pavan Kalyan