Dacoit Ek Prem Katha Twitter Review: Adivi Sesh Film Gets Mixed Reactions on Day 1

Apr 10, 2026, 08:37 IST
- Sakshi Post

The much-awaited action drama Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha has finally arrived in cinemas today, sparking conversations across social media platforms. Featuring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles, the film witnessed strong first-day-first-show turnout from eager moviegoers.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the bilingual project—shot in both Telugu and Hindi—has been described as a passion venture for Adivi Sesh, who has built a reputation for delivering gripping thrillers. The film also boasts a talented supporting cast including Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Sunil, and Zayn Marie Khan.

Early Audience Reactions

Initial reactions on social media indicate that the film offers a mix of highs and lows, making it an engaging but not flawless cinematic experience. Many viewers have applauded the film’s technical brilliance, particularly its cinematography, sound design, and overall visual presentation. Several posts highlighted the climax as one of the strongest aspects, leaving a lasting impression.

A section of the audience described the first half as gripping and well-paced, noting how the narrative builds effectively towards a powerful interval and an intense second half. The film’s background score and editing have also received appreciation for maintaining tension throughout.

One enthusiastic viewer shared, “Just finished watching Dacoit. What a thrilling experience! Adivi Sesh once again delivers a solid entertainer. The story may be simple, but the twists are cleverly executed. The background score keeps you hooked, and the performances are outstanding.”

Strengths and Criticism

Fans of Adivi Sesh believe the film carries his signature storytelling style, blending suspense with emotional depth. The screenplay, action sequences, and unexpected twists—especially in the latter half—have been widely appreciated.

However, not all feedback has been entirely positive. Some viewers feel that certain portions of the film lack consistency, with a few moments that could have been tighter or more impactful. This has resulted in a mixed yet largely favorable reception overall.

Final Verdict (Early Buzz)

While Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha may not be a perfect film, it appears to deliver enough thrills, style, and performances to keep audiences invested. With strong technical elements and a gripping narrative in parts, the film seems to be a worthwhile watch for fans of action thrillers.


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