Dacoit Ek Prem Katha Twitter Review: Adivi Sesh Film Gets Mixed Reactions on Day 1

The much-awaited action drama Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha has finally arrived in cinemas today, sparking conversations across social media platforms. Featuring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles, the film witnessed strong first-day-first-show turnout from eager moviegoers.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the bilingual project—shot in both Telugu and Hindi—has been described as a passion venture for Adivi Sesh, who has built a reputation for delivering gripping thrillers. The film also boasts a talented supporting cast including Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Sunil, and Zayn Marie Khan.

Early Audience Reactions

Initial reactions on social media indicate that the film offers a mix of highs and lows, making it an engaging but not flawless cinematic experience. Many viewers have applauded the film’s technical brilliance, particularly its cinematography, sound design, and overall visual presentation. Several posts highlighted the climax as one of the strongest aspects, leaving a lasting impression.

A section of the audience described the first half as gripping and well-paced, noting how the narrative builds effectively towards a powerful interval and an intense second half. The film’s background score and editing have also received appreciation for maintaining tension throughout.

One enthusiastic viewer shared, “Just finished watching Dacoit. What a thrilling experience! Adivi Sesh once again delivers a solid entertainer. The story may be simple, but the twists are cleverly executed. The background score keeps you hooked, and the performances are outstanding.”

Strengths and Criticism

Fans of Adivi Sesh believe the film carries his signature storytelling style, blending suspense with emotional depth. The screenplay, action sequences, and unexpected twists—especially in the latter half—have been widely appreciated.

However, not all feedback has been entirely positive. Some viewers feel that certain portions of the film lack consistency, with a few moments that could have been tighter or more impactful. This has resulted in a mixed yet largely favorable reception overall.

#DacoitReview#Decoit A perfect mix of emotion and action, #Dacoit delivers a gripping cinematic experience 🔥 Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur bring life to this intense love story with great chemistry 💥 The first half keeps things engaging with a fast-paced screenplay, while the… — Filmy Bowl (@FilmyBowl) April 10, 2026

#Dacoit An average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts. The film is technically sound. and that is its biggest strength. However, the screenplay and writing are where it falters in places. There are twists and turns to keep things… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 10, 2026

#Dacoit Just came back from dacoit… movie had a good plot ..had well made blocks…but as usual in telugu cinema…spoon feeding audience….action choreography that is illogical in an otherwise grounded movie..just makes it a decent telugu cinema anthe..(1/2) — HitWicket! (@WalkingXception) April 10, 2026

True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart.#DACOIT WHAT A FILM!

Just don’t miss this theatrical experience. @AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department. 👏🏼@mrunal0801 how beautifully you… — Nani (@NameisNani) April 9, 2026

Super 1st half 💥💥💥💥#Dacoit pic.twitter.com/WiYGn9t8Ug — 𝗕 𝗛 𝗔 𝗡 𝗨ᴼᴳ (@BhanuPK292) April 9, 2026

Done watching Dacoit. Insane thriller. Adivi Sesh knows how to craft a banger man. Simple story ki twists bhalee pettaru and what a background score assala, tension ni perfect ga hold chesaru. Shot terrifically, slick editing and spectacular acting 🔥#Dacoit — LoneBatman (@SampathGNV) April 10, 2026

Final Verdict (Early Buzz)

While Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha may not be a perfect film, it appears to deliver enough thrills, style, and performances to keep audiences invested. With strong technical elements and a gripping narrative in parts, the film seems to be a worthwhile watch for fans of action thrillers.