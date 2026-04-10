Dacoit Hindi Review: Average Prema Katha

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha in Hindi tries to combine romance, action, and suspense into one gripping narrative. Starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, the film offers some engaging moments but doesn’t fully live up to its potential, resulting in an overall average experience.

Story Overview

The film follows the story of two lovers, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, whose relationship faces opposition from their families. While the initial setup feels familiar, the narrative takes a different turn after their separation, moving into a more intense and layered storyline.

However, the film relies heavily on its second half to make an impact, as the first half feels somewhat predictable and slow.

How is the Film?

The movie begins on a routine note and takes time to build momentum. Parts of the first half may test patience, as it feels like a typical romantic drama without much novelty.

Things improve after the interval:

The second half is more engaging and emotionally driven

Some twists work well, while others feel expected

The screenplay has its highs but also noticeable dips

The pacing is uneven, though better in the latter half

The film manages to hold attention in parts, but consistency remains an issue.

Performances

Adivi Sesh delivers a sincere performance and carries the film on his shoulders. He performs well in both emotional and action scenes, though the character itself could have been written with more depth.

Mrunal Thakur does a decent job and brings both charm and emotion to her role. Her chemistry with Sesh works in certain moments but lacks strong impact throughout.

Anurag Kashyap leaves an impression in his limited screen presence, but his role feels underutilized.

Supporting actors like Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni are adequate, though their characters don’t stand out much. Others, including Zayn Marie Khan and Sunil, do what is required.

Writing and Direction

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film shows promise in its concept but falls short in execution at places. The screenplay tends to wander, especially in the first half, and could have been tighter.

While the second half partially redeems the film with better storytelling, the overall narrative lacks consistency.

Music

Music by Bheems Ceciroleo is decent. Some tracks like Rubaru stand out, while others blend into the background without leaving a strong impression.

Final Verdict

Dacoit (Hindi) is neither a complete disappointment nor a standout film. It has its moments, particularly in the second half, but struggles with pacing and predictability in parts. Strong performances help keep it afloat, but the film could have been more impactful with tighter writing.

It’s a one-time watch for those who enjoy emotional thrillers, but it may not appeal to everyone.

Rating

2.5/5