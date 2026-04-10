Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer and More Wish Anant Ambani on His Birthday

Anant Ambani celebrated his 31st birthday on April 10, 2026, with warm wishes pouring in from across the film industry. Several top Bollywood celebrities took to social media to send heartfelt messages, making his special day even more memorable.

Among the first to wish him was Shah Rukh Khan, who shared a heartfelt note praising Anant’s positive work and kind nature. The superstar wished him good health, happiness, and continued success in all his endeavors.

Sanjay Dutt also extended warm wishes, calling Anant a “sweetest brother” and praying for his health and success, reflecting their close bond.

Joining them, Salman Khan posted affectionate messages and photos, referring to Anant as his “younger brother” and appreciating his humble personality.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also joined in to wish Anant Ambani, sharing cheerful birthday greetings and adding to the star-studded celebration with his energetic style and warmth.

The celebrations are reportedly taking place in Jamnagar, with a grand gathering expected to include several prominent names from the entertainment world. Wishes from celebrities and fans flooded social media, highlighting Anant Ambani’s strong connections across industries.

With such overwhelming love and blessings, Anant Ambani’s birthday turned into a truly grand and memorable occasion.