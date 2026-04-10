Jana Nayagan Leak Effect: Chiru–Bobby Film Launch Postponed

The ongoing issues surrounding Jana Nayagan are once again creating ripple effects in the film industry, with fresh concerns now impacting megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project.

The much-awaited film starring Vijay has been facing continuous hurdles, including delays in censorship clearance and release uncertainties. Reports suggest that these ongoing problems have started affecting the production plans of other big projects linked to the same banner.

Chiranjeevi is set to collaborate with director Bobby Kolli for a major film backed by KVN Productions. However, industry buzz indicates that the delays and financial pressures caused by Jana Nayagan may slow down or postpone the progress of this project.

The production house has reportedly invested heavily in multiple big-budget films, and the uncertainty surrounding Jana Nayagan’s release has added to the pressure. This situation could lead to adjustments in scheduling, planning, or even timelines for Chiranjeevi’s next venture.

Despite the speculation, there is no official confirmation yet about any major delay in Chiranjeevi’s film. Fans are eagerly waiting for clarity, as the project marks an important collaboration following the success of his previous films.

For now, all eyes remain on Jana Nayagan, as its release and resolution of issues are expected to play a key role in shaping the future of associated projects.