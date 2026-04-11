Allu Arjun’s Remuneration for Raaka Creates Industry Buzz

Allu Arjun is once again making headlines with his upcoming film Raaka, directed by Atlee. The film is already creating huge buzz, not just for its scale but also for the record-breaking remuneration and budget.

According to reports, Allu Arjun is being paid a massive ₹175 crore as his remuneration for the film. In addition to this, he is also expected to take a share in the profits, which could significantly increase his total earnings from the project.

Raaka is being mounted on a grand scale, with its budget reportedly ranging between ₹900 crore and ₹1,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever. The high budget is largely due to heavy use of VFX and collaboration with international studios to create a visually rich cinematic experience.

The film also features Deepika Padukone in a key role, with reports suggesting she is being paid around ₹20–25 crore. Director Atlee is also said to be charging a hefty fee following his blockbuster success in Bollywood.

The first look of Raaka has already generated massive excitement among fans, showcasing Allu Arjun in a fierce and intense avatar. The film is expected to be a pan-world project with a unique storyline and cutting-edge visuals.

With such a huge budget, star cast, and record-breaking salaries, Raaka is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and highly anticipated films in Indian cinema.