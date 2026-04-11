Ram Charan’s Peddi Adds Manasa Varanasi to Special Song?

The much-awaited film Peddi, starring Ram Charan, is currently in the spotlight due to ongoing buzz about its special song. The latest reports have created confusion over the female lead in this much-hyped dance number.

Initially, Mrunal Thakur was expected to feature in the special song, which generated excitement among fans. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers, leaving room for speculation.

Now, a new name has entered the discussion—Manasa Varanasi. According to the latest buzz, she may be roped in for the song, possibly replacing Mrunal Thakur. This sudden development has caught the attention of fans and sparked discussions on social media.

Despite these reports, the film’s team has not released any official statement regarding the casting of the special number. It remains unclear whether there has been a replacement or if both names are being considered.

The special song is expected to be a major highlight of Peddi, and the curiosity around it is only increasing with each new update. Fans are eagerly waiting for clarity from the makers to know who will finally feature alongside Ram Charan in this high-energy track.

With the film already carrying strong expectations, this ongoing buzz has only added to the anticipation surrounding Peddi.