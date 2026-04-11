Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Earns ₹6.5 Cr on Opening Day

The much-awaited action thriller Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has taken a decent start at the box office on its opening day. The film, which hit theatres on April 10, 2026, has generated moderate buzz among audiences.

According to early estimates, Dacoit collected around ₹6.5 crore net in India on Day 1. Including overseas earnings, the film’s worldwide collection stands at approximately ₹13.5 crore.

The film has managed to perform slightly better than Adivi Sesh’s previous release HIT 2, marking a positive sign for the actor. However, the opening is still considered moderate given the expectations and pre-release hype.

Despite the decent numbers, Dacoit has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. While some praised the performances and action sequences, others felt the film lacked consistency in storytelling.

The film also faces tough competition at the box office from other releases, which may impact its growth over the weekend. Industry experts believe that strong word-of-mouth will be crucial for the film’s performance in the coming days.

Overall, Dacoit has opened on a steady note, but its long-term success will depend on audience response and weekend growth.