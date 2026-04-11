TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to announce the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 for both first and second-year students on April 12 (Sunday).

Students will be able to check their results on the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in — by entering their hall ticket number to download the marks memo.

The Intermediate examinations were conducted across the state from February 26 to March 18, 2026, in a single shift between 9 am and 12 noon. Nearly 9.9 lakh students appeared for the exams, making it one of the largest state-level board examinations in the country. Of these, 4,89,126 students wrote the first-year exams, while 5,07,949 appeared for the second-year exams.

Students who do not clear one or more subjects will be given an opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations, the schedule for which will be announced shortly after the results.

For reference, in the previous academic year, the results were declared on April 22, with an overall pass percentage of 71.27%. The supplementary examinations were conducted from May 22 to May 29 in pen-and-paper mode, and the results were released on June 16.