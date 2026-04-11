Dacoit Day 1 BO: Biggest Opening for Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit has taken off on a sensational note at the box office, emerging as the actor’s fastest film to cross the half-million-dollar mark in the USA. The love-action drama, directed by Shaneil Deo, opened to strong premiere numbers overseas and continued its impressive run through the first day, comfortably surpassing the opening collections of Sesh’s previous releases. The film collected $575K+ in the USA and counting. Overall, the movie grossed 15 Cr+ worldwide, making it the biggest opener for Sesh.

The film has generated solid buzz from the start, with audiences turning up in big numbers across all regions. The movie registered double the footfalls for the matinee shows compared to the morning shows and continued the same trend for the subsequent shows in Telugu states. Pre-sales and first-day sales together crossed 250K ticket sales on BookMyShow. In Hindi, the movie collected notable 1.25 Cr on its opening day.

For an actor known for gradually building his market with content-driven films, Dacoit appears to have pushed things to the next level altogether.

With remarkable advance sales and strong momentum heading into the first weekend, the film is poised for a long theatrical run.