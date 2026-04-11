Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 11: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices showed a slight recovery on April 11, 2026, after recent declines in the domestic market. The rebound comes as signals from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) indicated renewed buying interest in precious metals.
Market experts say the recovery is linked to global cues and changing investor sentiment. After a phase of volatility due to geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, traders are once again turning to gold and silver as safe-haven assets.
Despite the recent fluctuations, prices remain sensitive to global developments such as US-Iran relations, currency movements, and central bank policies. Analysts believe that the market may continue to see ups and downs in the coming days depending on international trends.
For investors, the current recovery is being seen as a cautious positive sign, though volatility is expected to persist in the near term.
Gold Prices Today, April 11, 2026:
Hyderabad
- 24K – ₹1,52,360
- 22K – ₹1,39,660
- 18K – ₹1,14,270
Chennai
- 24K – ₹1,52,800
- 22K – ₹1,40,000
- 18K – ₹1,14,600
Bengaluru
- 24K – ₹1,52,300
- 22K – ₹1,39,600
- 18K – ₹1,14,200
Mumbai
- 24K – ₹1,52,200
- 22K – ₹1,39,500
- 18K – ₹1,14,100
Delhi
- 24K – ₹1,52,000
- 22K – ₹1,39,300
- 18K – ₹1,13,900
Kolkata
- 24K – ₹1,52,050
- 22K – ₹1,39,350
- 18K – ₹1,13,950
Silver Prices Today, April 11, 2026:
- Hyderabad – ₹2,60,000
- Chennai – ₹2,62,000
- Bengaluru – ₹2,59,500
- Mumbai – ₹2,59,000
- Delhi – ₹2,58,500
- Kolkata – ₹2,58,800
Silver prices have also seen a mild recovery, tracking global trends and improved demand in the domestic market.