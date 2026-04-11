Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 11: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices showed a slight recovery on April 11, 2026, after recent declines in the domestic market. The rebound comes as signals from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) indicated renewed buying interest in precious metals.

Market experts say the recovery is linked to global cues and changing investor sentiment. After a phase of volatility due to geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, traders are once again turning to gold and silver as safe-haven assets.

Despite the recent fluctuations, prices remain sensitive to global developments such as US-Iran relations, currency movements, and central bank policies. Analysts believe that the market may continue to see ups and downs in the coming days depending on international trends.

For investors, the current recovery is being seen as a cautious positive sign, though volatility is expected to persist in the near term.

Gold Prices Today, April 11, 2026:

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,52,360

22K – ₹1,39,660

18K – ₹1,14,270

Chennai

24K – ₹1,52,800

22K – ₹1,40,000

18K – ₹1,14,600

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,52,300

22K – ₹1,39,600

18K – ₹1,14,200

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,52,200

22K – ₹1,39,500

18K – ₹1,14,100

Delhi

24K – ₹1,52,000

22K – ₹1,39,300

18K – ₹1,13,900

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,52,050

22K – ₹1,39,350

18K – ₹1,13,950

Silver Prices Today, April 11, 2026:

Hyderabad – ₹2,60,000

Chennai – ₹2,62,000

Bengaluru – ₹2,59,500

Mumbai – ₹2,59,000

Delhi – ₹2,58,500

Kolkata – ₹2,58,800

Silver prices have also seen a mild recovery, tracking global trends and improved demand in the domestic market.