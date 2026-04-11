Stock Market Holiday on April 13, 2026: Open or Closed?

The Indian stock market will remain open on April 13, 2026, as there is no scheduled trading holiday on this day. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will function normally, with trading taking place across all segments.

April 13 falls on a Monday, and it is a regular working day for the stock market. Investors and traders can carry out their transactions without any restrictions.

However, market participants should note that the stock market will be closed on April 14, 2026, on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti. This means traders may plan their investments and settlements accordingly, keeping the upcoming holiday in mind.

In conclusion, there is no stock market holiday on April 13, 2026, and trading will continue as usual.