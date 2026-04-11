TS Inter Results 2026 Tomorrow at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana Intermediate examination results are expected to be released by Sunday (April 12) afternoon, bringing relief and anticipation to nearly 10 lakh students across the state. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is likely to officially announce the results.

According to sources, CM Revanth Reddy has concluded his Delhi tour and is on his way to Hyderabad. He is expected to hold discussions with officials of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) later this evening to finalize the exact time for the results announcement.

The TGBIE is set to declare the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 for both first and second-year students. Once announced, students can access their results on the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in — by entering their hall ticket number to download their marks memo.

The Intermediate examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 18, 2026, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon across the state. This year, nearly 9.9 lakh students appeared for the exams, making it one of the largest state-level board examinations in the country. Among them, 4,89,126 students wrote the first-year exams, while 5,07,949 appeared for the second-year exams.

Students who are unable to clear one or more subjects will be given an opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. The detailed schedule for these exams will be announced shortly after the results are declared.

For context, last year’s Intermediate results were announced on April 22, recording an overall pass percentage of 71.27%. The supplementary exams were held between May 22 and May 29 in pen-and-paper mode, with results released on June 16.

Students and parents who have been eagerly awaiting the results will be able to check their scores online with ease once they are officially declared.