Kaalagamanam Releasing on April 17

Kaalagamanam starring Raja Birudula, Lavanya Ramarao, and Chinababu in lead roles, is being produced under the PPR Films banner. Directed and produced by Sudhakar Burri, this love and youthful entertainer is all set for a grand theatrical release on the 17th of this month. The film’s pre-release event was held in a grand manner on Friday evening in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, music director Rajesh Raj Thelu said, “Our director Sudhakar Burri has beautifully shot the film Kaalagamanam. I watched the film multiple times during post-production and really liked it. I believe the audience will also enjoy and make it a success.”

Actor Jabardasth Rajamouli said, “I played a good character in ‘Kaalagamanam’. It is a fresh love story with a unique touch. Along with entertainment, the film also carries a meaningful message. I request everyone to watch and support the film in theatres on the 17th.”

Guest music director Bole Shavali said, “No matter how talented someone is, opportunities are very important. Sudhakar Burri is giving chances to many newcomers. His surname may be ‘Burri,’ but he is like a ‘Marri’ tree—just as many find shelter under a big tree, he is providing opportunities to many. I wish the film great success.”

Hero Raja Birudula said, “I thank all the guests who attended our ‘Kaalagamanam’ pre-release event. The presence of so many guests itself shows the kind of success this film will achieve. I strongly believe the film will be a success, and we will meet you all again at the success meet. I am always grateful to our producer and director Sudhakar Burri for giving me this opportunity. I request media friends to support our film. It is a love story with a strong message and will entertain the youth. You will enjoy it in theatres.”

Heroine Lavanya Ramarao said, “Thank you to everyone who attended our pre-release event. We are all newcomers, and every opportunity we get is very valuable. Our director Sudhakar anna gave us such a valuable chance, and we thank him. My co-star Raja Birudula was very supportive. Our movie is releasing on the 17th, and we request everyone to support it. Let’s meet again at the success meet.”

Director-producer Sudhakar Burri said, “I have previously made a few short films, and my passion for filmmaking kept growing. Within our budget, we made a good film with a strong story. If the content is good, audiences always support even small films. We are confident about success because of our content. The film has elements that will appeal to youth and also make elders think. Our cast and crew worked very hard, sometimes even without proper facilities, purely driven by passion. I thank each one of them. We request everyone to watch and support ‘Kaalagamanam’ in theatres on the 17th.”

The event was attended by the film’s cast and technical team.