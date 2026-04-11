YS Jagan Pays Tribute to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, taking to X platform, he recalled his pioneering role in empowering women and uplifting the oppressed sections of society. He stated that Phule believed a nation cannot progress unless women, who constitute half of society, are empowered, and noted that he lit the first torch of women’s education by sending Savitribai Phule to school, setting an enduring example. He also remembered Phule’s contributions in supporting widow remarriage, providing shelter to orphaned children, and standing firmly with the poor and marginalized, describing his legacy as a lasting inspiration.

Marking the occasion, YSRCP leaders across the state celebrated Phule’s birth anniversary and asserted that Y.S. Jagan’s governance reflected Phule’s ideals of social justice, empowerment, and equality. Leaders paid floral tributes at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada and later at the party central office in Tadepalli, stating that under YSRCP rule, Backward Classes were empowered economically, socially, and politically. They highlighted that 56 corporations were established for BC communities, that 17 out of 25 ministers belonged to BC, SC, ST, and minority communities including 11 BC ministers, and that representation was ensured to BCs in 67 percent of positions despite attempts to restrict reservations to 27 percent. They further noted that Rs. 1.70 lakh crore was directly transferred to BC beneficiaries through DBT schemes, strengthening their financial stability.

Leaders emphasized that women were given 50 percent reservations in local bodies and leadership roles such as mayors and ZP chairpersons, well ahead of the current move for 33 percent reservations at the national level. They stated that inspired by Phule’s vision, Y.S. Jagan brought transformative changes in education through initiatives like Nadu-Nedu and ensured inclusive governance by providing opportunities to BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities, including Deputy Chief Minister positions. Criticizing the present government, they alleged that BCs are now facing injustice and reiterated that Phule’s ideals were meaningfully implemented only during Y.S. Jagan’s tenure, asserting that BC communities are ready to support his return to power.