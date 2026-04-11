Ambati Arjun’s Paramapadha Sopanam Releasing on April 24

Ambati Arjun, who impressed audiences with films like Arddhanaari, Theppa Samudram, and Wedding Diaries, became more popular with Bigg Boss.

He is also playing an important role in Ram Charan’s Peddi. Now, he is coming as a hero with Paramapadha Sopanam. Paramapadha Sopanam is all set for release on April 24, 2026.

Jennifer Emmanuel is the heroine. The film is produced by Ganaparthi Narayana Rao and Telaprolu Prasanna Anjaneyulu under Swayambhu Creations, with Pulagam Supriya as co-producer. It is directed by Naga Shiva, a former assistant of Puri Jagannadh.

Music is composed by Dave Jand, who worked on Eagle. Songs and the teaser got good response.

The film has completed all works and will release on April 24th. A new poster showing Arjun’s intense look is getting good attention.