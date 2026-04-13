Therachaapa Releasing on April 17, Pre-Release Held

“Therachaapa” Team Celebrates Grand Pre-Release Event Ahead of April 17 Release

The much-awaited film “Therachaapa”, produced by Kailash Durgam under the Ananya Creations banner and directed by Joel George, is all set for a grand theatrical release on April 17. Featuring Naveenraj sankarapu, Pooja Suhasini, and Sreelu in lead roles, the film also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Prithviraj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Fish Venkat, Jabardasth Ashok, Nagi, Apparao, Rising Raju, Rajesh Bhupathi, Naga Vamsi, Srinivas Nesa, Chandra, and many others in pivotal roles.

With cinematography by Azeem and Venkat, music composed by Prajal Krish, and background score by M.L. Raja, the film has already garnered strong buzz through its songs, teaser, and trailer, all of which have received an overwhelming response. Editing is handled by Raju Bodasingi, while choreography is by Jeevan George.

Ahead of its release, the team organized a grand pre-release event, attended by the cast, crew, and prominent guests from the industry.

Speaking at the event, actor Rajeev Kanakala appreciated producer Kailash Durgam for his dedication and belief in the project. He highlighted the physical challenges faced during the shoot, especially filming barefoot on the scorching beach, and praised Naveen Raj for his commitment and emotional dedication to the film, which he has dedicated to his father.

Actor Prithviraj shared that despite acting in many films, “Therachaapa” holds a special place in his heart, as it portrays the lives of fishermen in a realistic manner. He also expressed happiness about sharing screen space with his daughter Sreelu.

Actor Naga Mahesh mentioned that his role in the film is unique and will present him in a new light, while Jagadeesh (Pushpa fame) spoke about his bond with Naveen Raj and the team’s collective hard work.

Producer Kailash Durgam turned emotional while thanking his family for their support, stating that he was driven purely by his love for cinema and belief in the story. Director Joel George expressed gratitude to the cast, crew, media, and audience, acknowledging the immense effort put in by the entire team.

Lead actor Naveenraj sankarapu shared that the team spent several days on the seashore understanding and living the lives of fishermen to bring authenticity to the film. He emotionally dedicated the film to his father and expressed confidence that audiences will support and appreciate their effort.

Actresses Sreelu and Pooja Suhasini also expressed their happiness about being part of the film and spoke about the challenging yet memorable experience of shooting under harsh conditions by the sea.

Several other team members, including music director M.L. Raja, DOPs, and supporting actors, also shared their experiences and extended their wishes for the film’s success.

Blending strong emotions with realistic storytelling, “Therachaapa” is expected to strike a chord with audiences when it hits theatres on April 17.