Dacoit OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Adivi Sesh Movie?

The much-anticipated film Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, released in theatres on April 10, 2026, generating significant attention among moviegoers. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the bilingual project blends romance, action, and revenge into a high-intensity narrative.

While the film opened to strong anticipation, audience and critic responses have been varied. Some viewers appreciated its performances and action sequences, while others felt the storytelling could have been more refined.

Dacoit OTT Release: Where to Watch

Even as the film continues its theatrical run, details about its digital release have already surfaced. Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video after its cinema run concludes.

Although the exact OTT release date has not yet been officially confirmed, the film has been included in the platform’s 2026 content lineup, indicating that it will arrive online in the coming months.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Support for the Team

Ahead of the film’s release, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a heartfelt message praising producer Supriya Yarlagadda. She acknowledged the effort and dedication that went into making the film and expressed her best wishes for its success, highlighting the hard work behind the project.

About the Film

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha presents a story driven by emotional conflict and revenge, combined with stylised action. The film’s scale is enhanced by the involvement of multiple stunt teams, giving it a visually rich and cinematic feel.

The screenplay has been co-written by Adivi Sesh along with director Shaneil Deo, continuing Sesh’s pattern of actively contributing to his scripts.

Music for the film is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, while the background score is handled by Gyaani and S. Anant Srikar.

Cast and Technical Team

Apart from the lead pair, the film features a notable ensemble including:

Anurag Kashyap

Prakash Raj

Sunil

Atul Kulkarni

The cinematography is handled by Danush Bhaskar, while editing is done by Kodati Pavan Kalyan. The project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Recent Work of the Lead Actors

Adivi Sesh was last seen in HIT: The Second Case, where he received praise for his performance in a crime thriller. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur has been exploring varied roles, including her recent appearance in Do Deewaane Seher Mein.

Conclusion

With its mix of action, romance, and emotional drama, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha has generated considerable interest among audiences. While its theatrical response remains mixed, anticipation is already building for its OTT release, where it is expected to reach a wider audience.

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