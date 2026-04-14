OTT Releases This Week April 13–19 with Release Dates

This week’s OTT lineup (April 13–19, 2026) is packed with exciting releases across genres like crime, drama, romance, and thriller. Major platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, and aha are bringing fresh content for binge-watchers.

Here’s a detailed list of releases with dates:

April 15, 2026 Releases

The Law According to Lidia Poët Season 3 (Netflix)

Fake Profile Season 3 (Netflix)

Toaster (Netflix)

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu (JioHotstar)

Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV+)

Euphoria Season 3 (JioHotstar)

April 16, 2026 Releases

Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Netflix)

Beef Season 2 (Netflix)

Ronaldinho: The One and Only (Netflix)

April 17, 2026 Releases

Roommates (Netflix)

Do Deewaane Seher Mein (Netflix)

Matka King (Amazon Prime Video)

Assi (ZEE5)

Pochamma (aha)

Alpha Males Season 5 (Netflix)

April 19, 2026 Highlight

Euphoria Season 3 (Netflix global release)

Conclusion

From April 15 to April 19, 2026, OTT platforms are offering a wide mix of content—from intense dramas and thrillers to light-hearted romance and comedy. With multiple releases across different languages, viewers have plenty of options to explore throughout the week.