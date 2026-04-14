Heatwave Alert in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

A severe heatwave is gripping parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with temperatures rising sharply and causing widespread discomfort. Authorities have issued warnings urging people to take precautions as the intensity of heat is expected to increase further in the coming days.

Temperatures Touch Dangerous Levels

Several regions have recorded extremely high temperatures. In Kadapa, the mercury climbed to 44.4°C, making it one of the hottest places in the region. Meanwhile, Nizamabad reported a temperature of 42.4°C.

The rising heat, combined with high humidity, has led to uncomfortable conditions, leaving people struggling to cope with the intense weather.

Authorities Issue Heatwave Warnings

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and the India Meteorological Department (Hyderabad centre) have cautioned that temperatures are likely to climb even higher from today.

Residents have been strongly advised to:

Avoid stepping outdoors between 12 PM and 4 PM

Stay hydrated throughout the day

Wear light and loose clothing

Take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses

Heatwave Conditions to Intensify in Andhra Pradesh

Weather officials have indicated that Rayalaseema and coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh may witness even higher temperatures in the next 24 hours.

Districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Polavaram, and Eluru are expected to face:

Severe heatwave conditions in several mandals

Moderate heatwave conditions in additional regions

Authorities have reiterated that avoiding outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours is crucial for safety.

Impact Across Regions

The ongoing heatwave is affecting daily life across both states. Streets are relatively empty during peak hours, and people are limiting travel to essential activities. Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to such extreme temperatures can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and even heatstroke.

Safety Measures to Follow

To stay safe during extreme heat:

Drink plenty of water and fluids

Avoid direct sunlight during peak hours

Use protective gear like caps or umbrellas

Check on elderly family members and children regularly

Seek immediate medical attention if symptoms of heatstroke appear

Conclusion

With temperatures already crossing 44°C in parts of Andhra Pradesh and remaining high in Telangana, the heatwave situation remains serious. As weather agencies predict further rise in temperatures, following safety guidelines and staying indoors during peak hours can help reduce health risks.

