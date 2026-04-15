Telangana Heatwave Alert Till April 18: Temperatures May Reach 44°C

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for Telangana, cautioning residents about rising temperatures and prolonged dry weather conditions across the state. The alert will remain in effect until April 18, with several districts placed under an orange alert.

According to the India Meteorological Department, daytime temperatures have been steadily increasing and are now officially categorized as heatwave conditions in many parts of the state.

Temperatures Likely to Reach 44°C

The weather department has forecast that most districts in Telangana will witness maximum temperatures ranging between 41°C and 44°C over the next few days.

In the state capital, Hyderabad and nearby areas such as Medchal-Malkajgiri, temperatures are expected to remain consistently high, hovering in the same range. The rising heat levels have prompted authorities to advise people to take necessary precautions.

Why Is the Heatwave Intensifying?

The IMD has attributed the extreme weather to a combination of dry atmospheric conditions and strong solar radiation over the Deccan plateau region.

Additionally, the presence of a high-pressure system is preventing the usual pre-monsoon showers that help bring down temperatures during this time of the year.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in High-Risk Zone

As per the latest seasonal outlook from India Meteorological Department, the southeast peninsula—including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana—has been marked as a high-risk region for above-normal heatwave days during April.

These conditions are expected to persist through mid-April, increasing the likelihood of continued heat stress across both states.

Advisory for Residents

With temperatures soaring, people are advised to: