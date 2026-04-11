Singer Mangli and Director Venu Udugula Face ₹10 Crore Fraud Allegations

Popular singer Mangli and director Venu Udugula have landed in legal trouble after a police case was registered against them in Hyderabad. The allegations have sparked widespread attention across the entertainment industry.

According to reports, a lawyer filed a complaint alleging that Mangli, her brother, Venu Udugula, and a few others were involved in a financial fraud. The accused are said to have collected money from several people by promising high returns through business investments.

The complainant further alleged that even after a long period, neither profits nor the invested money were returned. When he questioned them on behalf of the victims, he reportedly received serious threats. He claimed that he was warned of harm, including threats to his life, which led him to approach the police.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant legal sections, including charges related to cheating and criminal intimidation. Authorities have begun an investigation to verify the allegations and gather evidence.

As of now, there has been no official response from Mangli or Venu Udugula regarding the case. The incident has sparked widespread discussion, and further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.