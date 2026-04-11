Dacoit OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online

The recently released action drama Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has generated strong buzz not just in theatres but also around its OTT release.

The film hit cinemas on April 10, 2026, and has been receiving a mixed response from audiences, with praise for performances and action sequences.

According to reports, Dacoit has already locked its digital streaming partner. The movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical run.

However, the makers have not yet announced an official OTT release date. Typically, films arrive on streaming platforms within a few weeks after their theatrical release, depending on box office performance and agreements.

Dacoit is a bilingual romantic action thriller directed by Shaneil Deo and features a strong cast, including Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film blends romance, action, and emotional drama, which has contributed to its growing curiosity among viewers.

With its OTT partner confirmed, fans who miss the theatrical experience can look forward to watching Dacoit online soon. An official announcement regarding the streaming date is expected in the coming weeks.