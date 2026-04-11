Swayambhu First Single Ra Ra Dheevara On April 16

Nikhil Siddhartha, who tasted nationwide success with Karthikeya 2, is now awaiting the release of his most ambitious venture yet- Swayambhu. The film, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and backed by Bhuvan and Sreekar of Pixel Studios with Tagore Madhu presenting, is crafted as a grand-scale period action spectacle.

Ravi Basrur provides the music, and the film’s first single Ra Ra Devara will be released on April 16th. The makers made the announcement through this power-packed poster. It presents Nikhil in a ferocious warrior avatar, standing in a dense forest, poised to hurl a spear with intense focus. The announcement poster indicates how grand, spectacular and visually stunning the song is going to be.

The teaser, released earlier, received an overwhelming response for its scale, visuals, and immersive world-building, setting strong expectations for the film.

Nikhil has dedicated nearly two years on the project, undergoing extensive physical prep to embody the role authentically. The film features Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh playing the female leads.

On the technical front, Swayambhu brings together an elite team. The cinematography is by KK Senthil Kumar, music is by Ravi Basrur, and production design is by M Prabhaharan and Raveendra.

A release date announcement is expected soon, as the makers gear up to escalate the promotional storm.

