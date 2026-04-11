Telugu Student Navya Nelakaduti Dies in US Road Accident

Heartbreaking news has emerged for the Telugu community as 23-year-old Navya Nelakaduti, an Indian student from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, tragically lost her life following a severe road accident near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the United States on Thursday.

Navya had recently moved to the US to pursue higher education and had enrolled in an internship programme. However, on April 9, tragedy struck when the car she was travelling in collided with an oncoming vehicle, leading to a devastating accident. She sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries, Navya succumbed to her injuries on Friday night.

Her untimely demise has left her family in India shattered. Hailing from a humble background, Navya’s father is a farmer, and she had travelled to the US just a few months ago after completing her graduation, with aspirations of pursuing a Master’s degree. The tragic incident has cut short her dreams.

Navya’s friends and members of the Indian community in the US are currently making arrangements to repatriate her mortal remains to Guntur for the final rites.

We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and pray that they find the strength to cope with this immense loss.