Bhadrachalam's Shankara Rao Wins Bronze at World Powerlifting Championships

A retired State Bank of India officer from Bhadrachalam, Telangana, has attracted attention for his performance at the 2026 World Masters Powerlifting Championships in Reno, USA. D. Venkata Shankara Rao continues to pursue his passion for the sport despite having undergone heart bypass surgery.

According to a reports, Shankara Rao secured third place in the squat event in the 74 kg Masters-4 category. The international championship is being held from October 15 to 24, 2026.

Shankara Rao Overcomes Health Challenges

Shankara Rao underwent heart bypass surgery in 2012. However, he continued to stay active and later began training in powerlifting.

He has already achieved success at national-level competitions. In August 2025, he won four gold medals at the National Masters Powerlifting Championship held in Kozhikode, Kerala.

A Proud Moment for Telangana

Shankara Rao trains at City Style Gym in Bhadrachalam. His participation in an international championship has inspired sports enthusiasts and highlighted his dedication to the sport.

His journey sends an encouraging message that age and personal challenges need not stop people from pursuing their goals.