Hyderabad’s Amulya Wins Miss Telugu USA 2026 Title

Miss Telugu USA 2026 beauty pageant held in the United States witnessed enthusiastic participation and celebration of Telugu girls.

The competition took place at the Charles W. Eisemann Center in Dallas, Texas, where contestants from across the Telugu diaspora showcased their talent and grace. Amulya Balmuri, a native of Alwal in Hyderabad, emerged as the winner, clinching the coveted title.

The crown was presented to Amulya by noted actress Laya. Expressing their joy, her parents, Srinivas Rao and Ramalu, said it was a matter of immense pride to see their daughter achieve this honour.

Mahima secured the runner-up position in the competition. She has previously earned recognition in beauty pageants such as Miss Florida Majestic and Pure International, further highlighting her credentials on the global stage.

The event once again underscored the growing presence and achievements of Telugu talent on international platforms.