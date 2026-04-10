Nilam Shinde, Indian Student, Dies in US; Father Misses Final Goodbye

A tragic incident has come to light involving Nilam Shinde, an Indian student who lost her life after battling for weeks in a coma following a road accident in the United States. Nilam, who was pursuing her final-year MS in engineering at California State University, passed away on March 28, 2025.

Accident and Medical Struggle

The unfortunate accident occurred on February 14, when Nilam was out for her routine morning walk in California. She was hit by a speeding vehicle and was immediately rushed to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Despite receiving medical care, she slipped into a coma and remained in critical condition for several weeks.

Father’s Emotional Struggle

Nilam’s father, Tanaji Shinde, a 69-year-old resident of Umbraj in Maharashtra’s Satara district, faced immense challenges during this difficult time. Having lost his wife just a year earlier, the tragedy struck close to the family. Despite his efforts to obtain a visa and travel to the United States, delays prevented him from reaching his daughter immediately.

The matter was later brought to the attention of Supriya Sule, after which Tanaji was granted a visa. He eventually travelled to the US along with a relative and spent time with his daughter in the hospital.

However, after staying for nearly two months, his visa expired, forcing him to return to India. Before leaving, he requested relatives in the US to keep visiting and monitoring Nilam’s condition regularly.

Final Moments and Funeral

On March 28, hospital authorities informed the family that Nilam had passed away. In a noble gesture, her father consented to organ donation, allowing her skin and corneas to be donated to help others.

Her last rites were conducted in California at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, following Hindu traditions. Her maternal uncle, Sanjay Kadam, made the arrangements.

Academic Journey

Nilam had completed her Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from Sinhgad Institute in Pune. She had also gained valuable experience through a one-year internship at NASA before pursuing higher studies in the United States.

A Heartbreaking Loss

Nilam Shinde’s story reflects both the aspirations of Indian students studying abroad and the unforeseen challenges they may face. Her untimely death has left her family and loved ones devastated, while her organ donation stands as a final act of generosity that will benefit others.

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