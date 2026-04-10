Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 10: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices witnessed a decline on April 10, 2026, as global market uncertainty—especially around the US-Iran ceasefire—impacted investor sentiment. Precious metals, often seen as safe-haven assets, saw fluctuations as traders reacted cautiously to geopolitical developments.

In India, gold prices slipped across all purity levels, including 24K, 22K, and 18K. Silver prices also saw a sharp drop, with reports indicating a fall of nearly ₹2,000 per kilogram in early trade.

Experts say the decline is mainly due to easing demand for safe-haven assets as investors monitor global stability signals. However, ongoing uncertainty continues to keep the market volatile, and prices may fluctuate further in the coming days.

Despite the dip, analysts suggest that such corrections could offer buying opportunities for long-term investors, especially ahead of the upcoming festive and wedding season in India.

Gold Prices Today, April 10, 2026:

As per latest data, gold prices have slightly fallen today:

24K Gold – ₹1,51,480 per 10g

22K Gold – ₹1,38,850 per 10g

18K Gold – ₹1,13,610 per 10g

City-wise Gold Prices (Per 10 grams)

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,51,480

22K – ₹1,38,850

18K – ₹1,13,610

Chennai

24K – ₹1,51,900

22K – ₹1,39,200

18K – ₹1,13,900

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,51,400

22K – ₹1,38,800

18K – ₹1,13,500

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,51,300

22K – ₹1,38,700

18K – ₹1,13,400

Delhi

24K – ₹1,51,100

22K – ₹1,38,500

18K – ₹1,13,200

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,51,150

22K – ₹1,38,550

18K – ₹1,13,250

Silver Prices Today, April 10, 2026:

Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,27,000 – ₹2,30,000 (approx across cities)

City-wise Silver Prices (Per 1 kg)

Hyderabad – ₹2,28,000

Chennai – ₹2,30,000

Bengaluru – ₹2,27,800

Mumbai – ₹2,27,500

Delhi – ₹2,27,200

Kolkata – ₹2,27,300

Gold and silver prices have softened due to global tensions and shifting investor sentiment. While short-term volatility remains, the dip is being seen as a potential opportunity for buyers looking to invest in precious metals.