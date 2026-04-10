Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 10: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices witnessed a decline on April 10, 2026, as global market uncertainty—especially around the US-Iran ceasefire—impacted investor sentiment. Precious metals, often seen as safe-haven assets, saw fluctuations as traders reacted cautiously to geopolitical developments.
In India, gold prices slipped across all purity levels, including 24K, 22K, and 18K. Silver prices also saw a sharp drop, with reports indicating a fall of nearly ₹2,000 per kilogram in early trade.
Experts say the decline is mainly due to easing demand for safe-haven assets as investors monitor global stability signals. However, ongoing uncertainty continues to keep the market volatile, and prices may fluctuate further in the coming days.
Despite the dip, analysts suggest that such corrections could offer buying opportunities for long-term investors, especially ahead of the upcoming festive and wedding season in India.
Gold Prices Today, April 10, 2026:
As per latest data, gold prices have slightly fallen today:
- 24K Gold – ₹1,51,480 per 10g
- 22K Gold – ₹1,38,850 per 10g
- 18K Gold – ₹1,13,610 per 10g
City-wise Gold Prices (Per 10 grams)
Hyderabad
- 24K – ₹1,51,480
- 22K – ₹1,38,850
- 18K – ₹1,13,610
Chennai
- 24K – ₹1,51,900
- 22K – ₹1,39,200
- 18K – ₹1,13,900
Bengaluru
- 24K – ₹1,51,400
- 22K – ₹1,38,800
- 18K – ₹1,13,500
Mumbai
- 24K – ₹1,51,300
- 22K – ₹1,38,700
- 18K – ₹1,13,400
Delhi
- 24K – ₹1,51,100
- 22K – ₹1,38,500
- 18K – ₹1,13,200
Kolkata
- 24K – ₹1,51,150
- 22K – ₹1,38,550
- 18K – ₹1,13,250
Silver Prices Today, April 10, 2026:
Silver (1 kg) – ₹2,27,000 – ₹2,30,000 (approx across cities)
City-wise Silver Prices (Per 1 kg)
- Hyderabad – ₹2,28,000
- Chennai – ₹2,30,000
- Bengaluru – ₹2,27,800
- Mumbai – ₹2,27,500
- Delhi – ₹2,27,200
- Kolkata – ₹2,27,300
Gold and silver prices have softened due to global tensions and shifting investor sentiment. While short-term volatility remains, the dip is being seen as a potential opportunity for buyers looking to invest in precious metals.