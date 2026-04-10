April 11 Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow; Here's why!

Investors and traders often keep a close watch on stock market holidays to plan their trades effectively. If you are wondering whether the Indian stock market will remain open on April 11, 2026, here’s a clear update.

Is the Stock Market Open on April 11, 2026?

No, the stock market will remain closed on April 11, 2026, as it falls on a Saturday. In India, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except for special trading sessions announced in advance.

Why is the Market Closed?

Stock markets in India follow a standard weekly holiday schedule:

Saturday – Closed

Sunday – Closed

Since April 11, 2026, is a Saturday, there will be no trading activity in:

Equity segment

Derivatives segment

Currency markets

Commodity markets (MCX also remains closed in the morning session)

When Will Trading Resume?

Regular trading will resume on Monday, April 13, 2026, as April 12 is a Sunday (weekly holiday).

What Investors Should Know

No buying or selling of shares can be done on Saturday

Orders placed will be executed only on the next trading day

Investors can still analyze stocks and plan trades for the upcoming week

Final Note

April 11, 2026, is not a special holiday but a regular weekend closure for Indian stock markets. Traders should plan their activities accordingly and stay updated with the official holiday calendar for any special closures.

Also read: TS Inter Results 2026 Tomorrow, April 11? Check Date & Time