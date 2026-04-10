TS Inter Results 2026 Tomorrow, April 11? Check Date & Time

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is likely to release the TS Inter Results 2026 for both 1st year and 2nd year students on April 11, 2026. While an official confirmation is still awaited, reports suggest that preparations for the result announcement are almost complete.

Once declared, students can check their results online using their hall ticket number. Along with the results, the board is also expected to publish important details such as pass percentage, number of students appeared, and toppers list.

Official Websites to Check TS Inter Results 2026

Students can access their scorecards on the following websites:

results.cgg.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

How to Check TS Inter Results 2026 Online

Follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the TS Inter Results 2026 link on the homepage

Enter your hall ticket number and required details

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

How to Check TS Inter Results 2026 via SMS

Students can also check results through SMS:

2nd Year General → Type TSGEN2 and send to 56263

2nd Year Vocational → Type TSVOC2 and send to 56263

1st Year General → Type TSGEN1 and send to 56263

1st Year Vocational → Type TSVOC1 and send to 56263

Important Note on Mark Sheets

The online marks memo will be provisional. Students must collect their original mark sheets and certificates later from their respective schools.

Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The TS Inter result will include:

Student name

Roll number

Exam name and year

Stream and subjects

Marks obtained

Total marks

Qualifying status

TS Inter Results 2026 Grading System

Grade A → 750 and above (75% or more)

Grade B → 600 to 749 (60% to below 75%)

Grade C → 500 to 599 (50% to below 60%)

Grade D → 350 to 499 (35% to below 50%)

Final Word

With the results expected within a day, excitement among students is high. It is advised to keep checking official websites regularly for confirmed updates. The TS Inter Results 2026 will play a crucial role in shaping students’ academic and career paths, making this an important moment for thousands of candidates across Telangana.

Also read: Telangana School Summer Holidays 2026: April 24 to June 11