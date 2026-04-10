Telangana School Summer Holidays 2026: April 24 to June 11

The Telangana government has officially released the summer holiday schedule for schools, giving students and parents a clear timeline ahead of the intense heat season. As per the announcement, all educational institutions in the state will observe summer holidays from April 24 to June 11, 2026.

Nearly 7 Weeks of Summer Holidays for Students

With around 48 days of continuous holidays, students will get a long break from their academic routine. These summer holidays are expected to offer enough time for rest, travel, and spending quality moments with family after a busy school term.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the rising temperatures during peak summer months, ensuring the safety and health of students across the state.

Telangana School Holiday Dates and Reopening Details

Last Working Day: April 24, 2026

Summer Holidays: April 25 to June 11, 2026

Schools Reopen: June 12, 2026

Academic Year Begins: 2026–27 session starts from reopening day

Once the holidays conclude, schools will resume regular classes immediately, marking the beginning of the new academic year.

Extra Classes Allowed During Holidays

Even though schools will remain officially closed, authorities have permitted institutions to conduct limited extra classes if required. These sessions may be held once a week to help students stay on track with their syllabus.

However, schools are advised to ensure that such classes do not put unnecessary pressure on students and are conducted in a comfortable manner.

Parents Welcome the Holiday Announcement

The early declaration of summer holidays has been appreciated by parents. Many families have already started planning vacations, booking travel tickets, and organizing activities for their children.

Having clarity on holiday dates well in advance allows better planning for trips, summer camps, and other engagements, making the break more productive and enjoyable.

A Balanced Approach for Students

The Telangana government’s decision reflects a balanced strategy—providing students with extended holidays to cope with extreme weather while still allowing flexibility for academic continuity if needed.

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