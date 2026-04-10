Heatstroke Warning in India: Symptoms, Precautions, and Treatment Tips

The intense summer heat is becoming increasingly difficult to handle as temperatures continue to soar across cities. Daytime temperatures have jumped significantly—by nearly 6°C compared to last month—crossing 38°C in several regions. This sudden spike is making outdoor activities challenging, especially for gig workers, delivery personnel, and those who spend long hours under the sun.

Health experts are raising concerns about the growing risk of heatstroke during this period. Dr. Rajarao, a government medical professional, has warned that even people staying indoors are not completely safe if they fail to take proper precautions. He emphasized that staying hydrated and alert during April and May is crucial to avoiding serious health complications.

Who Needs Extra Care?

Certain groups are more vulnerable to extreme heat and require special attention:

Elderly individuals

Infants and young children

Pregnant women

People with chronic illnesses like diabetes and high blood pressure

These groups have a reduced ability to regulate body temperature, making them more prone to dehydration and heatstroke.

Why Heatstroke Happens

Under normal conditions, the body cools itself through sweating. However, in extreme heat, this system may fail—especially in vulnerable individuals—leading to a rapid rise in body temperature. This can result in dehydration, dizziness, and in severe cases, life-threatening heatstroke.

Common Symptoms of Heatstroke

Be alert to these warning signs:

High body temperature

Excessive sweating or dry skin

Headache and dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Weakness or confusion

Rapid heartbeat

Immediate action is necessary if any of these symptoms appear.

What To Do in Case of Heatstroke

If someone is affected by heatstroke, follow these steps immediately:

Move the person to a shaded or cool place

Ensure proper airflow or ventilation

Give fluids like ORS, coconut water, or lemon water with salt and sugar

Wipe the body with a wet cloth to reduce temperature

Seek medical help if symptoms persist or worsen

Essential Precautions to Stay Safe

To protect yourself from extreme heat, follow these simple yet effective measures:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you are not thirsty

Avoid stepping out between 9 AM and 4 PM unless necessary

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothes

Use caps, umbrellas, or scarves while going outdoors

Include hydrating foods like fruits (watermelon, cucumber) in your diet

Keep your home cool with proper ventilation

Take frequent breaks if working outdoors

Special Advice for People with Health Conditions

Monitor your health regularly if you have diabetes or high BP

Some medications may cause increased urination, leading to loss of essential salts

Consult your doctor if you feel weak or dehydrated

Increase intake of fluids and electrolyte-rich drinks

Final Word

With temperatures expected to remain high in the coming weeks, awareness and prevention are key. Taking timely precautions can significantly reduce the risk of heatstroke and related illnesses. Staying cool, hydrated, and cautious is the best way to stay safe during this harsh summer season.

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