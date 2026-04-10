Heatstroke Warning in India: Symptoms, Precautions, and Treatment Tips
The intense summer heat is becoming increasingly difficult to handle as temperatures continue to soar across cities. Daytime temperatures have jumped significantly—by nearly 6°C compared to last month—crossing 38°C in several regions. This sudden spike is making outdoor activities challenging, especially for gig workers, delivery personnel, and those who spend long hours under the sun.
Health experts are raising concerns about the growing risk of heatstroke during this period. Dr. Rajarao, a government medical professional, has warned that even people staying indoors are not completely safe if they fail to take proper precautions. He emphasized that staying hydrated and alert during April and May is crucial to avoiding serious health complications.
Who Needs Extra Care?
Certain groups are more vulnerable to extreme heat and require special attention:
- Elderly individuals
- Infants and young children
- Pregnant women
- People with chronic illnesses like diabetes and high blood pressure
These groups have a reduced ability to regulate body temperature, making them more prone to dehydration and heatstroke.
Why Heatstroke Happens
Under normal conditions, the body cools itself through sweating. However, in extreme heat, this system may fail—especially in vulnerable individuals—leading to a rapid rise in body temperature. This can result in dehydration, dizziness, and in severe cases, life-threatening heatstroke.
Common Symptoms of Heatstroke
Be alert to these warning signs:
- High body temperature
- Excessive sweating or dry skin
- Headache and dizziness
- Nausea or vomiting
- Weakness or confusion
- Rapid heartbeat
Immediate action is necessary if any of these symptoms appear.
What To Do in Case of Heatstroke
If someone is affected by heatstroke, follow these steps immediately:
- Move the person to a shaded or cool place
- Ensure proper airflow or ventilation
- Give fluids like ORS, coconut water, or lemon water with salt and sugar
- Wipe the body with a wet cloth to reduce temperature
- Seek medical help if symptoms persist or worsen
Essential Precautions to Stay Safe
To protect yourself from extreme heat, follow these simple yet effective measures:
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you are not thirsty
- Avoid stepping out between 9 AM and 4 PM unless necessary
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothes
- Use caps, umbrellas, or scarves while going outdoors
- Include hydrating foods like fruits (watermelon, cucumber) in your diet
- Keep your home cool with proper ventilation
- Take frequent breaks if working outdoors
Special Advice for People with Health Conditions
- Monitor your health regularly if you have diabetes or high BP
- Some medications may cause increased urination, leading to loss of essential salts
- Consult your doctor if you feel weak or dehydrated
- Increase intake of fluids and electrolyte-rich drinks
Final Word
With temperatures expected to remain high in the coming weeks, awareness and prevention are key. Taking timely precautions can significantly reduce the risk of heatstroke and related illnesses. Staying cool, hydrated, and cautious is the best way to stay safe during this harsh summer season.
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