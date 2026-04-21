Jagapathi Babu Spotted at Private Event

Actor Jagapathi Babu attended a private event hosted by Tollywood hairstylist Ram Koniki.

Koniki, known for styling several leading actors in the Telugu film industry, is now foraying into skincare

Speaking at the launch, Jagapathi Babu recalled his association with Koniki since the film Legend, describing him as a professional who has consistently evolved with changing trends. He noted that Koniki’s ability to adapt and stay updated has helped him build strong trust among clients.

Koniki said the move into skincare was a natural extension of his work in grooming and personal care. He added that there are plans to expand the concept to other metro cities, while maintaining a medically supervised approach.