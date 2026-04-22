Jetlee Movie Trailer Video: Sathya Steals the Show

Here is the fun trailer of Jetlee movie, featuring comedian Sathya in the lead role. The film is directed by Ritesh Rana, of Mathu Vadalara fame.

The trailer starts with Sathya showcasing multiple sides and facing with memory loss. It promises Sathya's one-man show, besides it also features comedians like Vennela Kishore. It appears that a significant portion of the film's story is set in an aircraft. Overall, Jetlee trailer caters to audience who likes comedy and spoofs.

Bankrolled by Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers, Jetlee is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026