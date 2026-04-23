TGSRTC Bus Strike: Are RTC Buses Running Today or Not? Full Clarity

Public transport in Telangana has been severely affected due to the ongoing TGSRTC workers’ strike, which began after talks between the employees’ union and the government failed. As a result, most RTC bus services across the state have been disrupted.

According to reports, thousands of buses remain off the roads as workers continue their protest over long-pending demands, including salary issues, job conditions, and the proposed merger of RTC with the state government. Because of this, regular bus operations in many depots have come to a halt.

Commuters in Hyderabad and other districts are facing major difficulties, with limited or no RTC services available on several routes. In many areas, people are forced to depend on private transport, autos, and other alternatives, which have led to increased travel costs.

However, the government has arranged limited hired buses and alternate transport options in some key routes to reduce the inconvenience. Despite this, services are not fully restored, and normal RTC operations have not resumed.

Officials have stated that talks are ongoing, and a solution may be reached soon. Until then, uncertainty continues over whether full bus services will operate normally.

At present, TGSRTC buses are largely not running due to the strike, and passengers are advised to check local updates before planning travel.