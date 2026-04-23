Telangana Schools: 50 Day Summer Holidays from April 24 to June 12

The academic calendar for schools in Telangana will draw to a close on Thursday, as institutions wrap up the 2025–26 session and head into the summer recess. From April 24, students across the state will begin a vacation stretching close to 50 days, with classrooms set to reopen on June 12 for the 2026–27 academic year.

Teaching work for the current session has already been completed, following the conclusion of the Summative Assessment (SA)-II examinations on April 18. Schools are expected to declare results on the last working day, after which parent-teacher meetings will be held to review student performance and provide feedback.

Ahead of the break, the School Education Department has issued administrative directions to ensure continuity. Director of School Education E Naveen Nicolas has instructed officials not to relieve teachers who were assigned duties under the “On Duty” (OD) category on April 23. The directive is intended to ensure that pending academic and institutional responsibilities are completed without disruption.

With the long summer break beginning, students will get an extended period of downtime, while schools shift focus to preparatory work for the next academic session.