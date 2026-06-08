Telangana Announces New School Calendar for 2026-27

The Telangana Education Department has released the academic calendar for the 2026-27 school year, introducing several student-focused initiatives aimed at improving learning outcomes, physical fitness, and overall well-being.

The new calendar goes beyond traditional classroom education by placing greater emphasis on sports, reading habits, yoga, and remedial learning. The reforms are in line with the state's efforts to create a more balanced and engaging educational environment for students.

Daily Sports and Physical Activities Made Mandatory

One of the key highlights of the academic calendar is the inclusion of daily sports and games for students. Schools have been instructed to ensure that children participate in physical activities regularly as part of their routine.

The move reflects the government's growing focus on sports development and the importance of physical fitness among school-going children.

Reading Time to Improve Learning Skills

To strengthen reading habits and comprehension skills, students will be encouraged to spend at least 30 minutes every day reading storybooks, newspapers, magazines, and other educational material.

Education officials believe that consistent reading will help improve language skills, critical thinking, and overall academic performance.

Yoga and Meditation Sessions for Students

Schools have also been directed to conduct five-minute yoga or meditation sessions either during the morning assembly or immediately afterward. The initiative aims to improve students' concentration levels, mental health, and emotional well-being.

Schools to Function for 227 Working Days

According to the academic schedule, schools across Telangana will operate for a total of 227 working days during the 2026-27 academic year.

Authorities have set deadlines for syllabus completion:

Class 10 syllabus must be completed by January 10, 2027.

Syllabus for all other classes must be completed by February 28, 2027.

The final working day for schools will be April 23, 2027.

Summer Vacation Dates Announced in Advance

The Education Department has already announced the summer vacation schedule for 2027.

Schools will remain closed from April 24, 2027, to June 13, 2027 for summer holidays.

Another notable feature is the advance announcement of half-day school schedules. Schools will operate on a half-day basis from March 15, 2027, until the end of the academic year.

No-Bag Day Every Month

In a bid to reduce academic pressure and promote activity-based learning, the third Saturday of every month will be observed as a "No-Bag Day."

On the same day, meetings of the Amma Adarsha School Committees will also be conducted to strengthen parent-school engagement.

Special Classes for Students

Students studying in Classes 1 to 9 will receive remedial instruction after lunch every day until September. These sessions will focus on one subject at a time and are intended to help students who need additional academic support.

Officials believe the initiative will improve subject understanding and reduce learning gaps among students.

Science Exhibitions and Innovation Programs

The academic calendar also includes a detailed schedule for science exhibitions and innovation-based activities.

District-level science competitions for the 2026-27 academic year will be conducted during November or December, while state-level events are scheduled for December or January.

The Southern India Science Fair is expected to take place in January 2027. In addition, the National Level Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Exhibition for the 2025-26 cycle is scheduled to be held in October.

School Complex Meetings Reduced

The number of School Complex meetings has been reduced from seven to six this academic year. These meetings will be conducted in July, August, September, November, December, and February.

Focus on Holistic Development

With the introduction of daily sports, yoga, reading sessions, no-bag days, remedial classes, and science activities, the Telangana government aims to create a more holistic education system that balances academics with physical and mental development.

The new academic calendar reflects a broader effort to ensure that students receive opportunities for learning, creativity, fitness, and personal growth throughout the academic year.

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